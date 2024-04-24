The official outdooring of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is underway at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Scores of NDC members and sympathisers are at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium to witness the ceremony.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 election, former President John Dramani Mahama, and members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders are in attendance.

Also, members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others are present.

