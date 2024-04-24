The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPPG) in the coming days is expected to supply the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) about 100 megawatts of power.

The move is to boost generation and reduce the persistent power outages in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the West Coast Gas Ghana Limited dated April 16, 2024.

“Half of gas being supplied to TICO by VRA is expected to be redirected to Cenpower to run a full combined cycle while VRA will redirect gas supply from Kpone Thermal Power Plant to Sunon Asogli for its Phase 1 to run in full combined cycle.

“A more efficient way of utilising natural gas is to dispatch available combine cycle plants ahead of simple cycle plants. This proposal is based on current gas supply constraints and available thermal plants,” the statement explained.

The statement said redirection of gas supply to certain power plants will optimise and offer the country with more generation.

The proposed redirection of the usage of gas in powering the available thermal plants is “expected to add 100 MW to the grid making use of the same gas available”.

Below is the full statement

