Parts of the Greater Accra region will today, April 24, 2024, experience a power outage, as announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

ECG in a statement said the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reduced power supply to its Accra East and West Regions Bulk Supply Point.

This has resulted in power outages in affected areas since 6:00 am.

The specific areas include; Odorkor, Kwashieman, Part of Santamaria, Kwashiebu, Race Course, Tabora, Kingsway, Central Police Station (MTTD), Musuku, Balloon Gate, Haatso Yam Market, Legon Botanical Gardens, Kitase, Ahwerease, Ashongman, Gbawe Bulemi, Gonse, Djaman, Oblogo, Parts of Weija Dam Site, Okponglo, Shiashie, Darkuman, Agbogbloshie, Abossey Okai Central Mosque.

Christian Village, Kisseiman, part of Westland, Haatso, Hydrofam Estates, Frempongmaa Estates, Okpoi Gonno, part of Airport Residential Area, Roman Ridge, DevTraco Estates, Djen Ayor, part of Ogbojo, ARS, part of Lartebiokorshie, part of Mamprobi, Dome, part of Kokomlemle, Labone, La, Alisa Hotel and surrounding areas.

ECG assured all affected customers that, once GRIDCo turns on the supply, power will be restored.

They also apologized for any inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

Read statement below:

