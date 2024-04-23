The National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, has highlighted the current power outages as a major challenge going into the 2024 election.

Speaking on “Burning Issues” on Adom FM with host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, he emphasized the importance of addressing the issue promptly.

Nonetheless, Mr Mustapha referenced President Akufo-Addo’s recent acknowledgment of the power sector challenge, assuring that it would be resolved swiftly.

He also stressed the significance of sustainable power and energy for national development, setting aside political considerations.

Acknowledging the potential political ramifications, Mustapha underscored the broader importance of resolving the power crisis for the country’s progress, beyond electoral concerns.