The aftermath of a heavy rainstorm in Adabakpo, a farming community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, turned tragic as 20-year-old Caleb Gidisu was electrocuted on his farm.

Eyewitnesses recounted the distressing incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, April 19, 2024, to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Residents rushed out after hearing a noise to discover Caleb electrocuted on his farm. Swift action from the community saw him being rushed to the Adidome Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Mr. Wisdom Tokpo, one of the eyewitnesses, described the scene as extremely dire but expressed gratitude that Caleb was responding to treatment.

However, the tragedy has raised serious concerns among residents regarding the response of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Before the incident, residents had made numerous appeals through the local radio station in Adidome for urgent intervention from the ECG after a storm toppled a high-tension electricity pole and cables.

Despite these pleas, the company allegedly failed to act promptly, leaving the community vulnerable to such a tragic outcome.

Madam Esenam Kaka, the Assembly Member of the area, when contacted by the GNA, noted that she was not aware of the incident.

Additionally, the residents of Adabakpo have called on local leaders to ensure that similar incidents in the future are prevented.

They advocate for improved emergency response protocols and enhanced communication channels with utility providers to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.