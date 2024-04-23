The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is calling for the immediate removal of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over the current power crisis.

The Executive Director, Nana Amoasi VII who made the call expressed disappointment over the inaction despite the frustration of Ghanaians and the impact on businesses.

“Where we have gotten to, there is no circuit and so what is the minister’s use in that space? He must be relieved, probably to concentrate on any other agenda he is bidding for. He must be relieved of his post. It is becoming too much. Is it not insulting with the statement that he made? Total disrespect to consumers. Are we asking for too much?” he quizzed in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

In his view, the Minister popularly known as Napo has lost touch with reality, considering his response on the request for a load-shedding timetable.

“For God’s sake, I am a prepaid consumer. I have paid for that power that you need to supply me. In fact, you chose to put a meter in my house at a fee, that is also a contract in a form, and he chose to take my money in advance.

“If I am not going to get the power, then just out of respect, at least tell me when I can have the power. But don’t look into my face and say, I should go and produce my own timetable,” he added.

This follows an earlier call for the appointment of a new leader to tackle the challenges.

Recent power outages have spurred calls for a structured timetable to manage disruptions, with directives from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) going largely unimplemented.

