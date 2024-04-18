President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he acknowledges the challenges of Ghanaians amidst the recent erratic power supply in the country known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

During the inauguration of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, he said he is grateful to Ghanaians for their patience despite the discomfort the situation has resulted in.

He reassured citizens that efforts are underway to mitigate the challenges.

“I do acknowledge, Minister for Energy, ladies and gentlemen, and Nananom, the challenges that the people of Ashanti and indeed other parts of the country have had to endure in very recent times over the supply of power. And I can only thank you for the patience you have exhibited in the face of these challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, advised against the politicisation of electricity issues.

“It is useless when propaganda is what people want to embark upon. I thought when it comes to electricity or power generation, I said and I will repeat it, it doesn’t have party colours. Everybody in Ghana needs electricity. And therefore, when there is an undertaking to build on the power base of this nation and people want to pooh-pooh it, it doesn’t accord with common sense. What kind of government do you want to come and inherit? A government that will not have the use of electricity?

“I don’t know our sense of governance. Our sense of governance is that Ghana should be the ultimate beneficiary. If it is NPP, fine. If it is NDC, that is what it should be. But when it is not coming from your government and you want to undermine it, it leaves much to be desired,” he cautioned.

