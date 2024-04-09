The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama claims he warned President Akufo-Addo against altering the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA).

He feared it could plunge Ghana back into power crisis, known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

Mr. Mahama revealed this during a gathering with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on April 8, 2024.

Citing the ongoing power crisis, the former President emphasized his counsel to the incumbent President regarding the energy sector levy.

“I advised President Akufo-Addo not to tamper with ESLA, as it could potentially reignite dumsor,” he remarked.

During the height of the power crisis under Mahama’s administration, the NDC introduced the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) in 2015 as part of efforts to stabilize Ghana’s energy sector and alleviate the effects of the power crisis.

The levy, imposed on petroleum products and electricity consumption, aimed to generate revenue for the payment of all energy-related legacy debts totalling GH¢14bn by the end of 2020.

ESLA accumulated over GH¢30bn in six years but was securitized and extended till 2035 by the Akufo-Addo government.

