Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has warned of dire consequences if the recent scare of missing genitals is not dealt with immediately.

According to him, the development can endanger lives and put the security of the nation at risk due to the incessant mob attack.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Dr Bonaa stated that, false claims over missing genitals are not a new phenomenon.

“This is not the first time we have heard about these things, but it keeps re-occurring because there are no punitive measures. There has not been one medical examination to confirm but they are allowed to go freely,” he said.

However, given the cases in recent times, people may be forced to keep offensive weapons in order to protect themselves when faced with such a situation.

“In every nation where people keep guns or knives, they may be tempted to bring it out as defence in times of danger even if they had no intention,” he said.

He further called for an extensive collaboration between the media and the Ghana Police Service to keep Ghanaians informed on their fight against crime.

Dr Bonaa’s concerns follow the near lynching of three Ghanaians in the last week after they were accused of stealing genitals.

A 16-year-old boy, Bright Lartey is currently battling for his life after being mercilessly beaten at Dansoman.

A staff of the Multimedia Group Limited, Samuel Asante Bosompim suffered similar ordeal at Chorkor while an evangelist, Timothy Tsikata was also beaten at Ashaiman.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed nine people have been arrested for false claims of missing genital.

