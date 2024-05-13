The Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center (GISAC), has criticized security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa for describing the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) as the headquarters of corruption.

The Security analyst had called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to institute a probe into the conduct of EOCO in the ongoing case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

He stressed that, many things are going wrong at EOCO that Ghanaians are yet to know about and a probe will help throw light on them.

But aHe statement signed by the Executive Director, Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu said Dr Bonaa acted in bad faith and had no moral right to make such a comment.

He indicated that, Dr Bonaa has personal banter with the EOCO boss, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah after his failed attempt to secure contracts and other favours.

“I am reliably informed and can say on authority that the allegations against EOCO by Mr Bonaa are borne out of pure hatred against Mrs Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa.

“Mr Adam Bonaa upon several attempts to lobby for contracts and favours from the head of EOCO, was told that there was no contract and also no such thing as favours were available for him,” the statement read in parts.

The statement added that, Dr Bonaa is hiding behind the call for a Parliamentary inquiry into Cecilia Dapaah’s case and has no evidence to back his claims.

Mr Owusu has therefore urged the public to treat the claims with the contempt it deserve.

“To what extent can he provide evidence to buttress his claim? What other series of corruption cases has he witnessed taking place at the EOCO headquarters? Can one accuse anybody simply because he or she refused to aced to demand or give in to lobbyists?” he quizzed.

