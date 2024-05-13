The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, says the current power outages in the country could potentially impact the ruling NPP’s electoral prospects come December if not promptly resolved.

However, he expressed confidence that it would be resolved by next month.

“If we are not able to reverse it completely, yes it may affect our chances. But I am confident we will reverse fully within the next one month,” he said.

While noting some improvements in the power situation in the Bekwai constituency, he emphasized the urgency of fully addressing the issue.

“…..but as we speak now, I’ve been in Bekwai for the past ten days and the situation has improved dramatically. I only experienced one power outage,” he noted.

Mr. Osei-Owusu was speaking at a health walk organized by the Bawumia Ladies Global in the Bekwai constituency to garner support for the party ahead of this year’s elections.

Osei-Owusu confident of over 90% votes

In the constituency election, he also expressed confidence in the NPP’s electoral prospects, predicting that they would secure over 90% of the total valid votes cast. He urged constituents to rally behind the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming December general elections.

“The Vice-President has a lot of support here, but we needed to maintain excitement and enthusiasm. So, what they did was just to pep people up. 99% of the people living in this municipality support Bawumia,” he said.

He mentioned that the NDC’s limited votes primarily stemmed from the settler communities, notably the Muslim population, who have now aligned themselves with Bawumia, indicating that, they will switch their allegiance to the NPP this time.

Exit from Parliament

The lawmaker from Bekwai stressed that the prevailing perception in Ghana of politicians being perceived as dishonest and corrupt is one of the key factors behind his decision to exit parliament.

He said that these matters weigh heavily on him, as he consistently endeavors to give his best.

“Those are the things that truly affect me. It hurts because I always give my best. I have never asked for a bribe from anyone, nor have I taken one, so when people generalize and say that we are all thieves, it truly affects me,” he stated.

He also said he has done enough ad therefore it is important to give the opportunity to others to also lead.

Financial struggles of MPs post-term

Mr. Osei-Owusu also addressed the difficulties encountered by former parliamentarians, highlighting financial hardships and the absence of enduring business opportunities post-office.

He stated that a considerable portion of ex-legislators face severe financial constraints, struggling even to cover medical expenses. He explained that, frequently, they depart without adequate preparation, and the year an MP loses elections, whether in primaries or general elections, tends to be the most financially taxing.

Consequently, by the time they exit, they find themselves in dire financial straits.

“Often, they leave unprepared. The year you will lose elections, either primaries or general elections, is the year you will spend the most. So, by the time you leave, you are broke,” he indicated.

Bawumia Ladies Global targets 80-90% constituency votes

Vice President of the Bawumia Ladies Global, Perpetual Owusu Agyemang, emphasized the group’s active campaign for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming December elections, aiming to secure 80 to 90% of the votes in the constituency.

She outlined plans to mobilize more support for Dr. Bawumia’s agenda, citing his digital initiatives and policies as crucial for Ghana’s development.

ALSO READ:

Latest video of Okomfo Kwadee fills Ghanaians’ eyes with tears [Watch]

MainOne submarine cable repairs complete: Internet services restored

Limited registration: Collins Dauda arrested over Kuokuom disturbance