In a night of significant achievements at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards on May 10, 2024, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd was honoured with the prestigious title of Ghana’s “Entrepreneur of the Year”.

This marks the sixth time Dr. Danso Adjei has won this esteemed accolade, affirming his status as one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs.

Under his leadership, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has revolutionized trade facilitation in the region with the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

The system has been pivotal in enhancing operational efficiencies at Ghana’s ports and borders, which in turn has significantly increased government revenue and improved the ease of doing business.

The company itself also garnered the “Trade Facilitation Company of the Year” award, recognizing its robust implementation of the ICUMS and its impact on the trade ecosystem.

This system connects over 8,000 daily users including freight forwarders, shippers, and numerous regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), streamlining processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

Reflecting on the awards, Dr Danso Adjei said, “I am thrilled to receive this recognition which not only highlights hard work but also fuels our commitment to continue improving our services.

These awards are a testament to the dedication of our staff, who strive to provide the best services at our ports and borders.”

In addition to winning “Entrepreneur of the Year”, Dr Danso Adjei’s company has been recognized with several other awards this year, including the Trade Facilitation Technology Leadership Award, E-Solution for Trade Excellence Award, Excellence In Innovation and Technology Award, and more.

Dr Adjei, addressing young entrepreneurs and the youth of Ghana, emphasized the importance of focus and diligence in achieving one’s goals.

His repeated recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year is a compelling reminder of the impact steadfast leadership and innovation can have on a business and community.

The achievements of Dr Nick Danso Adjei and Ghana Link Network Services Ltd highlight the transformative power of technology and leadership in advancing trade facilitation and economic growth in West Africa.

The astute businessman advising upcoming entrepreneurs and the Ghanaian youth noted that not only must the youth be focused in life but work hard and they can be sure that God will help them towards achieving their goals.

This award to Dr Nick Danso Adjei comes after the Porto Business School, University of Porto, proudly announces the conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award upon him a month ago.

This prestigious accolade recognizes Dr. Danso Adjei’s exceptional leadership, dedication to excellence, and transformative contributions to the business landscape, not only in Ghana but across borders into The Gambia and other parts of West and Central African regions.

Dr. Danso Adjei graciously accepted the honour with heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the collective efforts of the outstanding teams within the Ghana Link and the Nick Group of Companies.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Adjei has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, from pioneering innovative solutions in trade facilitation with Ghana Link Network Services Ltd to venturing into the energy sector with Misyl Energy and Nick Petroleum.

The Porto Business School’s Lifetime Achievement Award not only acknowledges Dr. Adjei’s past accomplishments but also serves as a call to continue the mission of making a positive impact in the business landscape.

This year’s Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards which was the 7th edition was endorsed by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI). The awards night witnessed several business entities and individuals who were decorated for their hard work and achievements.

The Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards recognizes the industry’s merits and sets a benchmark for excellence whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed boundaries. The purpose of the awards is to bring together business players and recognize the achievements of local and international companies involved in various sectors.

All individuals and organizations that were awarded have contributed immensely to moving businesses forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including customer service, safety, performance, leadership, prudence, operational and product excellence, innovation, and others.

About Ghana Link Network Services Ltd

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd is a pioneering company committed to leveraging technology for trade facilitation. Led by Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman, the company has been at the forefront of introducing innovative solutions such as the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) to enhance efficiency in the nation’s ports and borders.

ALSO READ: