Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, Nick Danso Adjei, has once again been acknowledged and honoured with a prestigious award.

Mr Danso Adjei at the 5th edition of the Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards Night held at the Coconut Groove Regency Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022, was honoured with the Best Trade Facilitation and Revenue Mobilisation Award.

The award is in recognition of Mr Danso Adjei’s exemplary and visionary leadership to leverage technology to automate processes to facilitate trade and increase revenue for national development and successfully steering the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management Systems ICUMS.

The Best Trade Facilitation and Revenue Mobilisation Award given to Mr Danso Adjei at the 5th Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards, makes it the fifth topmost award received by the distinguished business leader for the conspicuous success chalked in the rollout of the ICUMS system.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr Danso Adjei, stated the award is a testament to the hard work of Ghana Link towards the success of ICUMS and that Ghana Link is now more motivated than ever, to make the platform more successful and rake in more revenue for government to be used for national development.

He advised entrepreneurs and the youth in general to be focused, determined and persevere in achieving their goals.

He urged the youth to desist from drugs such as tramadol which will eventually ruin their lives.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme: Covid-Era National Development Through Dynamic Business Leaders.”

The theme was chosen to reflect the daunting challenges being encountered by the Ghanaian business community as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme has its origins in the Diamond Jubilee Business Leaders Excellence Awards mandated by the National Planning Committee to organise within the context of the Ghana at 60 years anniversary programme to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Ghana’s Independence in 2017.

The rationale for the Diamond Jubilee Awards Scheme was to honour business moguls who had distinguished themselves across the spectrum of economic activity and, in the process, made remarkable contributions to Ghana’s development during the 60 years of independence