3 in 10 births registered in 2022 belonged to a farmer – Report

According to the Births and Deaths Registry, out of the 677,140 births registered in 2022, 82.2%, which represents 556,901, had the fathers’ occupation recorded.

Among the top 20 occupations, farmers recorded the highest number of births with 190,787, accounting for 28.2%, followed by traders, drivers, teachers, and businessmen with 10.3%, 10.1%, 5.7%, and 5.4%, respectively.

Policemen had the lowest percentage of births recorded at 0.6%.

The report also revealed that 2,099 registered births had doubtful paternity, indicating that the identity of the father was either unknown or uncertain.

Moreover, the report indicated an upward trend in the number of registered births over the years.

The yearly registered births have increased by almost 41% since 2010, from 479,717 to 677,140 in 2022, which means that about 1,855 births were registered daily across the country.

However, the recorded births were lower than the projected births of 730,592.