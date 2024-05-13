The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with alleged disturbances at a registration center on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

One person was injured and hospitalised during the violence at Kukuom, Ahafo Region.

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, confirmed Mr. Dauda’s bail to Citi News.

He said the MP had not committed any crime.

“He [Collins Dauda] was immediately granted bail. And so he is currently on bail. And the police say that they are conducting their investigation, so he will hear from them. At no point was the Honorable Collins Dauda present at the scene.

“He was not there [at the scene] because he was busy in his constituency monitoring the registration process. So it came to us as a surprise when the police issued that statement, creating the impression as though Collins Dauda had committed a crime when they knew that he was not even at the scene when the said incident happened.”

Sammy Gyamfi further condemned the arrest and urged the police to focus their efforts on apprehending the true perpetrators of the disturbance.

“So we condemn what the police did, and we are calling on them to focus on arresting the real perpetrators of that chaos, of those criminal actions. The NPP hoodlums and bandits were led by a known NPP bandit called Anointing.

“He is a notorious guy in the area, everybody knows him, the police know him, they know where he lives. They should focus on arresting and prosecuting those hoodlums who went to the voting centre to harass, intimidate, and brutalise innocent citizens.”

