The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an apology from the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of its Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Deputy Director of Elections, Mahdi Jibril, said the Police acted in bad faith.

The Police on Sunday, May 12 took the lawmaker into custody over his alleged involvement in a disturbance that marred the Limited Voter Registration Exercise in Kukuom, Ahafo Region.

One person injured and was hospitalised in the incident, which occurred on Saturday.

However, Mr Jibril asserted that, there was no due diligence before the arrest, hence Mr Dauda and the NDC at large deserve an apology.

Mr Jibril claimed the only reason for which the former Works and Housing Minister was arrested was because his constituency vehicle was sighted in Kukuom.

“The Police got the issue wrong and must apologise to Collins Dauda and the NDC. Where lies the interest of someone without checking their information?

“How can you arrest him just because someone saw his car in the constituency? They must tell us the station he was taken to. Which due diligence was done, especially when the statement is emanating from the District Police and Headquarters,” he stated.

The Police have said they are pursuing other suspects in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has in a statement condemned the arrest and questioned the professionalism of the Police in handling such matters.

