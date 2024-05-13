Members of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region last Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the municipality.

All the 26 assembly members unanimously approved Ms Agyeiwaa’s appointment to give her 100 per cent endorsement. The election was supervised by the Birim Central Municipality Electoral Officer, Kofi Annan Noonoo.

Rapid development

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who administered the oath of office, expressed gratitude to the assembly members for approving the President’s nominee, stressing that the endorsement would set the assembly’s activities on the right footing for rapid development.

He said the confirmation of Ms Agyeiwaa would speed up the developmental agenda of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, as the MCE would take full responsibility for the assembly’s activities enshrined in the Constitution.

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, was grateful to the assembly members for the trust and confidence they had reposed in the new MCE.

Mr Acquah, who is a Deputy Health Minister-designate, however, urged them to give her the needed support to ensure the success of her administration.

The new MCE, Ms Agyeiwaa, in her acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for nominating her to the high office and the assembly members for overwhelmingly endorsing her appointment and promised to prove equal to the task.

She seized the opportunity to appeal to the assembly members and the core staff of the assembly to give her their maximum support and cooperation to ensure the success of her tenure of office.

Profile

Ms Agyeiwaa is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive with over 24 years of experience in business development, entrepreneurship and wholesale distribution. She is a member of the Oda branch of the NPP with a record of contributing financial and logistical resources to the party since 1992.

RELATED: