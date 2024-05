President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Birim Central.

This follows the revocation of Victoria Adu’s appointment in March 2024.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Representative of the President to the Local Government Ministry, announced the new appointment.

Mr Korsah has asked the Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated MCE.

