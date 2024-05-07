Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Ahinful, has dismissed claims that Dreams FC’s performance in the CAF Confederation Cup indicates an upward trend in Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Premier League side made their debut in the CAF inter-club competitions and reached the semifinals.

Despite holding Zamalek SC to a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview, Ahinful insisted that crediting Dreams FC’s continental success solely to improved standards in local football oversimplifies the challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs.

“Our football has gone down, and we all know but Dreams FC have done very well, and we commend them for what they’ve done. As to the impact on Ghana football, there are a lot of factors that will come in to make sure that our football gets to where we expect it,” the former Ashgold and Borussia Dortmund striker told Graphic Sports.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will hope to return to the CAF inter-club competition again after they book a place in the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup.