Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has formally petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate her estranged husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal.

The petition is for allegedly publishing false news which she claims have endangered her life.

In her petition, she asserts that Medikal’s actions violate Section 208 of the Criminal Code of 1960, Act 29, which addresses the publication of false news.

She said his actions contravene the Electronic Communications Act 2008 (Act 775), specifically Sections 76 (1) and 76 (2), which prohibit the transmission of false or misleading information likely to endanger the safety of any person.

The petition highlights Medikal’s recent social media posts, where he exposed some ill treatments he endured in the hands of Fella Makafui including physical and verbal abuse.

These posts, according to Makafui, have incited threats against her and caused significant distress.

Fella Makafui and Medikal decided to divorce in January 2024.

Despite their agreement to co-parent their daughter, Fella claims Medikal has continued to make baseless accusations on social media.

She emphasizes that they have not communicated since their decision to divorce, and Medikal’s false claims have put her life at risk.

In her petition, Makafui includes exhibits of the alleged false news publications and urged the CID to take immediate action to address the situation.

She requests the Police to intervene and invite Medikal to assist in the investigation of these false publications.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to respond to Makafui’s petition.