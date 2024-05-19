Fire erupted in a moving private car in the middle of the road along the Adum STC stretch in the Ashanti Region.

The unregistered SUV, suspected to have overheated, started burning from the front.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and flames emanating from the SUV, prompting immediate calls to emergency services.

The prompt arrival of the KMA Fire Service personnel was crucial in managing the situation.

Despite their efforts, the front of the vehicle was completely burnt, rendering the SUV severely damaged.

The personnel advised vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are regularly checked and maintained to prevent similar incidents in the future.

