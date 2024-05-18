A rare footage of a refrigerator at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi said to be 74-year-old and has never undergone any repairs has surfaced online.

A worker at the museum, Justice revealed this to Accra-based TV3 in a report to commemorate the silver jubilee celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign as king.

Justice stated that, no part of the refrigerator, including the motor has been changed since it was acquired nor the gas refilled. “This fridge, 74 years this year, still works. We have never changed the motor; we have never filled the gas. As it was in 1950, so it is today,” he said. Upon inspection, the fridge was observed to be in good condition. ALSO READ: Looted Asante royal artefacts on display for public viewing at Manhyia Museum

Watch the video of the fridge below: