A rare footage of a refrigerator at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi said to be 74-year-old and has never undergone any repairs has surfaced online.
A worker at the museum, Justice revealed this to Accra-based TV3 in a report to commemorate the silver jubilee celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign as king.
Justice stated that, no part of the refrigerator, including the motor has been changed since it was acquired nor the gas refilled.
Inside the Manhyia Palace Museum: This working fridge from 1950 is 74 years old 😯#TheAfternoonShow pic.twitter.com/233VKGJb3T
— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) May 15, 2024