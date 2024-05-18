The General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has affirmed the team’s readiness to represent Ghana in continental competition next season.

Nsoatreman FC will face Bofoakwa Tano in the final of the 2023/24 FA Cup at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 23.

The winner of the final will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Discussing the upcoming final, Alagidede expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform on the African stage.

“We are ready. Once we are in the final, we want to win it and go to Africa. If given the chance, we will compete in the African competition and perform well. Although it’s challenging to play the final in Accra, we have no other option” he told Citi TV.

Reflecting on their playoff game against Tamale City FC, Alagidede highlighted the strong fan support.

“We brought a lot of fans to Accra, with over 30 buses. We will organize even more buses to ensure strong support for the boys,” he added.

Nsoatreman FC secured their place in the final by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.