At least eight people have been injured after a violent rainstorm hit Praso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Many residents have been displaced after the roofs of about 18 homes were ripped.

Speaking to Adom News, the affected residents said they have no place to lay their heads and have been left with nothing.

They have since, as a matter of urgency, called on the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to support them with temporary structures while they figure out how to put their homes in order.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman, Sumaila Ibraham, who has visited the victims to commiserate with them has pledged support.

