The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi has hosted a special ‘Awukudee’ festival to celebrate royals and ethnic groups from across Ghana and beyond as part of the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Royal functionaries from Nigeria, Niger and others graced the occasion.



The event served as a platform to uphold unity and beauty in diversity.



The colourful durbar at the Manhyia Palace attracted people from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of culture and tradition.





The Asantehene received traditional leaders from across Ghana and other royals in the West African subregion at the special Awukudee.



Also gracing the festival were royal functionaries and representatives of ethnic groups living in Asanteman, including the Mossi, Kusasi, Kasina Nankana, Fante, Anlo, Frafra, Nzema and Dagomba.



The event served as a platform for the expression of gratitude to these groups for their long-standing relationship with Asanteman.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu spoke about the essence of the special Awukudee.



“Today’s gathering is to showcase that the Asantes are tolerant and love every human being. We’ve lived with a lot of people. Today, we are all living together here in the region. We have the Ewe, Nzemas, and Hausas,” he said.

Some royals and representatives of zongo communities who spoke to JoyNews, expressed their longstanding relations with the Asantehene as they commit to paying homage to the king.



“We in the Zongo communities always pay homage to the King. Today is a special day for all of us. Mossis and Asantes are like brothers. We came to support the Asantehene,” some of the traditional leaders.

Meanwhile, Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, spoke about the need to empower traditional leaders to drive development.



“Government is in the process of establishing the Chieftaincy Development Fund to enable chiefs and traditional rulers play their role as leaders in the communities,” he said.



The special Awukudee was part of activities commemorating the Asantehene’s silver jubilee on the golden stool.