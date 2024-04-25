Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has commended one of his rivals, rapper Amerado, for taking to singing.

According to him, although Amerado is doing well as a singer, he performs better as a rapper.

LJ, who was speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, said, “In the case of Amerado, he is singing and it is good he is doing so, but we all know that if he happens to find himself on stage or an international platform, and is being given a microphone to perform, he is not the singer that has the vocals and would have to run because he is a rapper,” he said on Hitz FM.

He also clarified that being a singer does not hinder one from being or becoming a rapper.

He added that rappers/singers who claim they cannot sing/rap are only deceiving and denying themselves of their potential.

“If you think that you are a good singer and need to stop rap for singing, then it means there is something wrong or someone is shifting you,” he stated.

The rapper further shared the reason most rappers indulge in the singing aspects of the industry.

“There are a lot of people who admonish us (rappers) to do the singing because they believe singing can help us flourish in the industry. We then find our way with auto tunes and we do something with music. It works,” he said.

However, the rapper admonished his colleagues in the industry to be certain about what to do, be it rap or singing since it tends to affect most individuals in the industry.

“People sometimes meet upcoming or already-made rap artistes and tell them to be singers. But being mindful of the singer’s underground that are striving to make it, it is either you sing or rap, you can’t escape the matrix,” he added.