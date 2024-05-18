On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Alexander Marfo, the father of highlife musician, Kuami Eugene was finally buried.

The final funeral rites took place at Akyem Oda in the Eastern region, following his death in July 2023, aged 75.

As expected, the funeral ceremony of the once-budding musician was attended by mourners from far and near.

In attendance to showcase their skills was a dancing pallbearers group.

In a video shared on social media by Zionfelix.com, the pallbearers were seen exhibiting various skills while carrying the coffin containing the mortal remains of Mr Marfo.

At each point, they exhibited new skills including kneeling and even laying down while shouldering the casket.

Some mourners who were drawn into the performance joined them to dance.

