The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a fundraiser campaign in the Volta Region for the upcoming December 7th general elections.

The ‘Support Volta NDC Campaign 2024’ seeks to pool funds from party faithful and well-wishers to finance campaign activities of the opposition party in its stronghold.

Donors are urged to dial 24852# and donate generously to the campaign.

The NDC Volta Regional Treasurer, Daniel Agboka-Zegede said members have failed to honour their monthly dues obligation, which made it difficult to fund administrative and campaign activities of the party.

He said it has become imperative for the party to explore other means to raise funds hence the launch of the ‘Support Volta NDC Campaign 2024’, to take the burden of financing party activities off the shoulders of Members of Parliament and former appointees.

“Let us work together, it is not only the executives, but it is also your the party members, without you we cannot do this. Collectively we can achieve mega things. Collectively we will win the December 7th elections by 57%. Nothing will change this so we need more money”, he stressed.

He explained the campaign forms part of an initiative to raise GH₵10,000,000 to finance campaign activities in the Volta Region.

The NDC Volta Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor expressed optimism about the NDC winning the upcoming general elections but stressed that the party needs resources to fuel campaign activities to achieve this feat.

He, therefore, appealed to the rank and file of the party to contribute to financing the party to spread its goodwill messages for the NDC to rescue Ghana “from the claws of the incompetent” governing New Patriotic Party.

“This is a political party that has its principles of probity and accountability; our principles of social justice, our principles of fairness and we are determined to be fair to all. That is why we are calling on all of you, both at home and abroad to support this movement so that we will be able to mop up resources to help the campaign of our party”, he said.

He said the NDC only needs a well-financed campaign to clinch victory since the party already has a Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, who is a leader with integrity, and has an impeccable record to lead the country to its desired status.

The Volta Regional NDC Secretary, James Gunu indicated that the party must be more innovative and pragmatic in pooling resources to undertake campaign activities.

He entreated people in the Volta Region to identify the upcoming elections as the panacea to the survival and infrastructure development of the region and contribute towards the NDC’s campaign.

“It is not about NDC, it is not about Volta Region NDC now. It is about the development of this region, it is about the survival of this region, and it is about John Mahama winning to save Ghana. That is what you are contributing towards”, he said.

