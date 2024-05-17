The Electoral Commission of Ghana has refuted allegations by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey that they are working to rig the 2024 election for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr Kwetey warned the EC against any attempts to manipulate the December 7 elections.

These statements follow the EC’s admission of errors in the initial release of figures during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The EC has since corrected these errors and provided accurate figures for the different regions.

But speaking at the Let the Citizen Know press conference on Friday, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey said the electoral processes from registration to the declaration of the results are done transparently.

Mr Tettey stated all political parties are fully involved and the EC therefore cannot in any way work in favour of a party against another.

Mr. Tettey also reminded the NDC and all political parties that elections are won at the polling station and not at the EC’s head office.

“They must therefore train their agents properly to be able to work in their interest on the election day,” he admonished.

