It was a charged atmosphere at the Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS Assembly Hall in the Ahanta West Constituency of the Western Region as parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) battled over developments.

Both candidates agreed their respective parties have had their term to serve the people of Ahanta West.

However, the NDC’s Kuukua Bissue was convinced her party had a superior track record than the NPP.

But Ing Francis Eric Pobee who is the NPP’s parliamentary candidate seeking to succeed the incumbent Ebenezer Kojo Kum listed his party’s achievements in roads, infrastructure, health, and education.

To him, the NDC’s record was nowhere near the NPP and deserve another opportunity to do more for the people of Ahanta West.

