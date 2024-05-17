Joy News has learned that a petition seeking to remove Kissi Agyabeng as Special Prosecutor has been forwarded by President Akufo-Addo to the Chief Justice.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was sent to the President by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Joy News has gathered that, as required by Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is in the process of deciding if there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Mr. Agyabeng’s impeachment.

Sources indicate that may be related to an explosive press conference held by the Special Prosecutor, during which he alleged that judges had conspired against him.

For instance, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Martin Amidu alleges that Mr Agyabeng’s press conference complaints about the judiciary constitute abuse of judges and bring the Judiciary into disrepute.

This impeachment process follows reports that the Special Prosecutor declined demands to resign and instead held a press conference to express frustrations with his work.

Mr. Amidu also claims that by arresting individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng, the Special Prosecutor abused their rights.

Additionally, he alleges a violation of the right to information when Mr Agyabeng requested appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff to be put on a pen drive for him, as well as issues with the appointment of personnel to the office.

