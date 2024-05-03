The Trobu constituency parliamentary candidates for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have clashed over the track records of their respective parties.

The duo, Dr John Kofi Delali Halm and Gloria Owusu speaking on the constituency watch on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, claim to have a better record.

The NDC’s Dr Halm listed the Pokuase Interchange, which he stated the erstwhile Mahama administration negotiated the project and secured funding.

He also mentioned Radio Mashie which he said was set up while he [Dr Halm] was a board member of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, the Mayera Health Centre among other social interventions.

Personally, Dr Halm said he has a clinic at Amasaman stadium road where constituents benefit from frequent health screening and education.

However, Madam Owusu stressed the achievements of the NPP government and its vision for Ghanaians outshine that of the NDC.

The NPP candidate said the party’s record shows they have an upper hand over the NDC and that will manifest on December 7.

In this regard, she said Trobu was targeting 100,000 votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and will also increase the NPP’s vote from 60,000 to 90,000.

