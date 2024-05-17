The family of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing following the torrential rains in Accra on Monday, May 15, is in a state of shock at the news of his death.

The remains of the teenager were found in the Korle Lagoon two days after rainstorms caused gridlock and flooded parts of the city.

According to a police report, it is suspected the boy attempted to jump across a gutter but slipped and fell in.

It said that he was unable to escape due to the force of the rushing water, which carried him from the smaller gutter into a larger one, eventually washing him into the Korle Lagoon.

He was found in the lagoon two days later, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The Kotobabi police command visited the scene to retrieve the decomposing body.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary as investigations commence.

