A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered a man found guilty of stealing a woman’s purse to sweep the court grounds for three weeks.

Inspector Chidi Leo, the police prosecutor, told the court on Thursday that the defendant, Garba Aliyu, had broken into Adanna Ebuka’s store while feigning to purchase a loaf of bread.

The inspector added that the woman’s purse was taken by the man from her shop.

During investigations, the stolen purse was identified and retrieved with its content.

After entering a guilty plea to stealing, the 30-year-old suspect charged on his own plea and given the appropriate penalty.

According to Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, the convict’s guilty plea spared the court time.