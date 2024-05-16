The family of Mawuena Adzo Dumor , a former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has announced that she will be laid to rest on June 29.

Detailing the funeral arrangement, the family said the burial service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra at 7 am. The attire for this service is black.

The thanksgiving service for Mrs Trebarh who passed away on April 10, is also scheduled to come off at the same Cathedral at 9:30 am on June 30. The attire for this event is black and white.

Ahead of the funeral, friends and sympathisers are welcome to sign a book of condolence at the residence of Prof. Ernest Dumor, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh’s father.

Alternatively, they can send messages and tributes through; WhatsApp Number – ​0538876975, Email: ​​​mawuenadumor.memorial@gmail.com Facebook: ​​Mawuena Adzo Dumor Memorial

The Dumor, Gbeho, and Allied families have respectfully requested “utmost privacy” during this difficult time of mourning.

The pioneering first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) passed away tragically one day before her birthday.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and empathy, mourners continue to share tributes to offer solace and support to Prof Dumor, an esteemed academic, following her untimely passing.

Her loss comes just a decade after her brother, Komla Dumor of the BBC, passed away—a sorrow that Prof Dumor and the family are still grappling with.

In a poignant interview, Prof Ernest Dumor revealed that he continues to mourn his late wife and son, even several years after their passing.

Since the news of Mawuena’s passing, there has been an outpouring of sympathetic messages aimed at consoling Prof Dumor.

Mawuena Trebarh leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mawuena Trebarh achieved numerous milestones, including being the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the first female underground exploration geologist in the Ashanti Region.

Born in April 1971 in Ghana, Mawuena Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

Furthering her studies, she earned an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mawuena Trebarh held key positions in various organisations, demonstrating her expertise and leadership abilities.

She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, where she oversaw corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.

Additionally, Mawuena Trebarh managed communication strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

She is survived by her husband, Flt. Lt. Divine Trebarh, their daughter Katherine Joy, her father Prof Dumor, and her brother Dr Korshie Dumor.