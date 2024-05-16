The family of veteran Kumawood actor, Mr Kwaku Twumasi has been plunged into mourning following the loss of his beloved sister.

The thespian disclosed that his elder sister, Akosua Mansah, recently passed away in Chicago, United States of America, leaving the family devastated.

In an emotional interview on Adom TV’s Okukuseku, Mr Twumasi couldn’t hold back his tears as he fondly recalled the close bond he shared with his late sister and the valuable advice she provided.

He revealed that the family plans to hold a one-week memorial service for her in Ghana, allowing loved ones to come together and pay their respects.

Mr Twumasi described his late sister as the cornerstone of their family who everyone revered and looked up to.

He called for prayers for his bereaved family.

