A tragic accident on Monday night along the N1 highway in the Greater Accra Region has resulted in the loss of life for a motor rider.

Another driver was also left injured following the triple collision.

Eyewitnesses recount that the accident transpired due to a tipper truck speeding along the Accra-Lapaz route of the N1 road.

In an attempt to overtake a pick-up vehicle entering from the Accra-Ashaiman road, the tipper truck collided with the pick-up, leading to a subsequent collision with the motor rider.

Tragically, the motor rider was crushed under the weight of the tipper truck.

The head-on collision left the pick-up driver trapped inside, with the vehicle severely mangled.

The rescue efforts were a collaborative endeavor between eyewitnesses and emergency responders, culminating in the successful extraction of the injured pick-up driver.

It took the collective efforts of both eyewitnesses and emergency respondents to rescue the injured pick up driver.