Talented musician Camidoh has achieved a remarkable milestone with his global hit song “Sugarcane Remix,” officially surpassing Sarkodie’s “Adonai” to become the most-watched YouTube music video in Ghana.

Sarkodie’s “Adonai,” featuring the late Castro, was released nine years ago and has garnered an impressive 97 million views with over 399k likes.

In contrast, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix,” featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkovibes, has surpassed expectations, boasting over 97 million views with 421k likes in just one year.

The original song, however, which was uploaded two years ago has garnered 7.7 million.

What it took Sarkodie and Castro 9 years to achieve, a record they have held ever since, has been broken in just one year by Camidoh.

‘Sugarcane’ is a significant track for Camidoh as it not only propelled him into stardom but ushered him unto the global market.

The song was number 5 on Shazam’s top 200 most searched Afropop songs.

In the first week of May 2023, barely a month after the release of ‘Sugarcane Remix’, the collaboration peaked at Number 1 on Nigeria’s Top 100 Music Chart on Apple Music.

The song also earned him a nomination for ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ at the 2023 BET Awards.

It also earned him the Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best International Collaboration at the VGMA awards.

Meanwhile, Camidoh is preparing to release a new song and a powerful album for his fans.