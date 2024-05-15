The Abofrem Area Foundation has announced the ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’ featuring a star-studded lineup of entertainers and artistes headlined by musicians Sarkodie, Samini, and Efya.

The event, set to take place on August 3, 2024, at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, promises to be a celebration of the rich African culture, arts, and music.

The ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’ is an initiative of the Abofrem Area Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving African heritage and cultural diversity.

The event will showcase the exceptional talents led by three of Ghana’s most renowned artists, who will captivate the audience with their unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soulful melodies.

Sarkodie, the multiple award-winning rapper, will take the stage with his signature style, blending hip-hop and Afrobeats to create an electrifying performance.

Samini, the legendary Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats artist, will bring his infectious rhythms and high-energy stage presence, while Efya, the soulful songstress, will enchant the audience with her powerful vocals and emotive performances.

These artists are not only incredibly talented, but they also embody the essence of African culture and artistry.

The organizers are confident that their performances will create an unforgettable experience for attendees and help celebrate the rich diversity of African heritage.

It promises to be a night of pure entertainment, showcasing the best of African culture, arts, and music.

Attendees can expect a captivating blend of music, dance, and visual arts, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Ritz Theatre.