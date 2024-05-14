Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, better known as Kumchacha has thrown his support behind his colleague Bishop Obinim‘s recent comments on church offerings.

He emphasized that offerings, or “seeds,” must be substantial, suggesting that anything below GHS 50 or GHS 100 is disrespectful to God.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Kumchacha drew attention to the disparity between the amounts parents typically provide for their children’s school expenses and the offerings made in church.

He expressed disappointment in congregants who attend air-conditioned churches but offer small amounts, considering it a disgrace to both themselves and the ministry.

He also noted that the offerings are used to cater for bills incurred by the church after services, including electricity.

According to him, the weight of the ‘seed’ amounts to equal measure of blessings attracted from God.

These remarks come in response to comments made by Bishop Obinim, who similarly criticized offerings of GHS 5 and GHS 10, deeming them disrespectful to God.

Bishop Obinim warned that accepting such low offerings could bring curses upon the givers, urging congregants who could not afford the minimum offering to refrain from approaching the altar.

Click to watch video: