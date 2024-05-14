Actor and musician Lilwin has expressed his disinterest in local awards, citing concerns over their credibility and transparency.

The musician stated that despite his notable contributions to the music scene, he has not received the recognition he believes he deserves from Ghanaian award bodies.

Lilwin highlighted his disappointment with the Ghanaian music board, remarking that his previous jams including ‘Ladder’ should have earned him accolades, particularly in categories like Popular Song, Discovery or Unsung categories during the year under review.

But, he expressed belief he failed to clench those awards due to the dynamics of the award boards and industry stakeholders.

According to Lilwin, Ghanaian awards are perceived as purely business-oriented and often given to the highest bidder rather than based on merit and public opinion.

“Awards in Ghana are not credible because most organizers are not honest. The have made the award purely business and give it to those who can pay the most. If that’s not the case, what happened to Patapaa shouldn’t have happened. So me I have no faith in them whatsoever.”

He criticized the award selection process, suggesting that backdoor dealings could influence the outcome, citing the case of Patapaa’s “One Corner” where he believes a deserving award was unjustly taken away.

He emphasized that his achievements have surpassed the need for local awards and that he now prioritizes recognition from international platforms where he has received accolades in the UK, Nigeria, the US, and other foreign countries.

In order not to be left disappointed, Lilwin said he has completely distanced myself from awards in Ghana