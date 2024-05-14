Musician Portable found himself in a tight spot as he attempted to evade arrest by jumping a gate.

The Lagos State Police Command arrested Portable following a petition from a car dealer accusing him of defaulting on payment for a G-Wagon worth N27 million, equivalent of GHS 250,000.

According to reports, Portable had made a down payment for the vehicle but failed to settle the remaining balance as agreed upon.

The car dealer reached out to the singer, expressing concerns over the outstanding payment. However, Portable allegedly claimed that the purchased car had defects, refusing to either return the vehicle or pay the remaining balance.

In response to the petition from the dealer, law enforcement officers intervened, resulting in Portable’s arrest.

During the apprehension, the singer attempted to flee by jumping over a gate but was swiftly apprehended by the police.

Videos shared on social media captured the moment he bolted while being interrogated by the police.