The family of Francis Ameyaw, also known as Seedorf, is grieving the loss of their loved one allegedly killed by police officers and security personnel of a Newmont Ghana in Kenyasi, Ahafo region.

Two years since his murder, the family is still demanding answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

They firmly believe that the police are accountable for the tragedy and are demanding justice to be served.

The victim was shot dead after police officers stationed at Newmont Ghana reportedly clashed with young people at Kenyasi Number 2 in the Ahafo Region.

Four people also sustained injuries in the clash, which led to the destruction of two vehicles.

The victim’s family vows to persist in their quest for justice until they receive answers and closure.

The grieving family are urging the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene in the matter.

The family has retained legal practitioner Richard Adu Darko to assist them in navigating the legal process and seeking justice for their son.

According to lawyer Richard Adu Darko, the perpetrators of the crime remain at large and have not been held accountable for their actions.

He provided an update on the case as they appeared in court for the first hearing.