Parliament is prepared to forfeit part of Christmas celebration to ensure the vetting and approval of the president’s nominee for the Chief Justice position, Justice Kwasi Anim-Yeboah.

The Business Committee of Parliament has programmed 23rd December for the vetting and approval of the nominee same day and the House will sit on Saturday and Sunday to ensure some instruments before adjournment of the house on Monday.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu commended the Minority side for a fruitful discussion on the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee.

ALSO: Vetting of Justice Anin Yeboah to be held on Monday

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu assured Ghanaians that the opposition Members of Parliament will partake in the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee on Monday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, appointed Justice Anim-Yeboah as Chief Justice. His appointment is, however, subject to Parliamentary approval.

ALSO: Accused coup plotters denied bail for the second time

