Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha has launched a scathing attack on gospel musician, Diana Asamoah following her recent string of verbal attacks.

The feud stemmed from her criticism of veteran musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng for accepting a luxurious car gift from a man of God.

Diana said urged Akwasi Boateng struggling to make ends meet to use the vehicle for Uber to general income.

The veteran gospel musician who was not happy with her proposition, urged Diana to use her divine direction to better he life.

In support, Prophet Kumchacha said the conduct of Diana Asamoah smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

According to him as someone who also went through hardship, it is unfortunate to mock a colleague battling poverty.

The controversial prophet cited scriptures from Proverbs to describe Diana’s behavior as “foolishness”.

Prophet Kumchacha urged Diana Asamoah to thread cautiously or face his wrath.

