Two fatalities have been confirmed following a recent accident in Akumadan, Offinso North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, on Saturday.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) verified the casualties, attributing the incident to a truck transporting a cement mixer along the Nkenkensu road towards the Local Government University construction site.

Reports suggest that the cement mixer, inadequately secured, dislodged unexpectedly, colliding with an oncoming Ssangyong bus with registration number AS 9880-12.

Regrettably, the collision claimed the lives of two individuals, who remain unidentified at this time.

Prompt emergency response teams were deployed to the scene to manage the aftermath and provide assistance to any injured parties.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, particularly focusing on compliance with safety regulations during the transportation of the cement mixer.

Offinso North District NADMO coordinator Elijah Mamoah confirmed the incident, highlighting that it marks the second accident in the constituency within the past 72 hours.

