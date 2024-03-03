The special aide to O. B Amoah, the current Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Eric Apeadu Yeboah, has emerged as the winner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the constituency.

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Mr. Yeboah secured 267 votes out of the total valid votes cast, which represented 49.3%, securing him the parliamentary candidacy for the constituency.

According to reports, 574 delegates gathered at the Presby Women’s College of Education in Aburi to vote in the Akuapem South constituency parliamentary primaries in the Eastern Region.

Initially, the party leadership had postponed the election following the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, O.B Amoah, from the contest.

Subsequently, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Frank Aidoo, was included on the ballot.

Competing against Aidoo were Eric Yeboah Apeadu, Eric Samuel Annor Mensah, and Kwame Ofori Gyau.

The atmosphere, initially calm, became tense when allegations arose that one of the candidates had camped some delegates in a nearby room. However, swift intervention from security personnel and regional executives prevented the situation from escalating.

Frank Aidoo polled 69 votes, Eric Samuel Annor Mensah 54, and Kwame Ofori Gyae 152.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the party, Tony Osei Adjei, who oversaw the elections, outlined plans to foster unity among party members.

He refuted claims that the delay in conducting the primaries would impact the party’s prospects in December.

In his acceptance speech, Eric Yeboah Apeadu expressed gratitude to the delegates for their support and urged them to work diligently for the party to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

The Member of Parliament for the area, OB Amoah also stressed the need for unity.

