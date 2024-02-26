The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the examination dates for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a letter dated February 5, 2024 copied to Adomonline.com, the exam schedules are as follows:

July 8 – 12, 2024 for BECE (SC)

July 1 – August 31, 2024 for WASSCE (SC)

GES indicated that, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will provide detailed information regarding the registration of candidates for the examinations to the heads of the schools in the coming weeks.

Regional Directors of Education were instructed to disseminate this vital information to the Metro/District/Municipal Directors of Education for onward communication to all heads of Basic and Senior High Schools.

Read full letter:

