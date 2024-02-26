Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets won 119-103 at the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Jokic scored 32 points and made 16 rebounds and 16 assists at Chase Center in California.

Only the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, with 20, has more triple-doubles this season.

Defending NBA champions the Nuggets are third in the Western Conference and the Warriors 10th.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points off the bench and Stephen Curry 20 for seven-time champions Golden State, who had won their previous three games.

It is the third time in Jokic’s career that he has registered at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. Only Oscar Robertson, with 11, has achieved the feat more often in NBA history.

“They are literally the Warriors. They are champions. They are a tough team to beat,” Jokic said. “But 103 points in this arena is really good for our defence.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and made 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks won 119-98 at the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers, who have lost three of their past four matches, are fifth.

Myles Turner scored a season-high 33 points and claimed eight rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers to a 133-111 home victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Defeat ended a seven-game winning run for the Mavericks, for whom Luka Doncic scored 33 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed 123-110 at the Houston Rockets – their sixth successive victory – thanks to 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 29 from Chet Holmgren.

Grayson Allen’s 24 points helped the Phoenix Suns to a 123-113 home win against the Los Angeles Lakers, for whom LeBron James recorded 28 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.