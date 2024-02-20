The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for the 2023 private West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The results are for 37,825 candidates who sat for the exams.

WAEC in a statement explained the number is made up of 17,389 males and 20,725 females including 16 visually impaired candidates.

However, a total of 1,231 candidates who registered for the examination were absent.

In addition, the results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various examination malpractice have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations.

“These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others,” the statement noted.

The statement said the withheld results would be released as soon as the Council concludes investigations, adding: “Candidates may access their results online at www.waecgh.org.”

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: